$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $100,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $520,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

MOTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,057. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.