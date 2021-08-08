$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $100,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $520,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

MOTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,057. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

