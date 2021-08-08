8,288 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.38 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

