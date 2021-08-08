8,581 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 209,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

