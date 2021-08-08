$99.02 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report sales of $99.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $88.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $402.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Qualys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

