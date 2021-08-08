AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SKFRY. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

