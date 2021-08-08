Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 97.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

