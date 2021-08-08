AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 77,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,860. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $525.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.78.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

