Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

