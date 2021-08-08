Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

AXDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $56,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 589,724 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 66,198 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 83,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,211. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.89.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

