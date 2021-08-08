Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,199,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.86. 2,486,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

