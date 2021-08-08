Accredited Investors Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 0.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,745,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,420. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

