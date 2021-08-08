Accredited Investors Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.22. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $37.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

