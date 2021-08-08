Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 174 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,390,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.33. 6,061,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105,908. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.