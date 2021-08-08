Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 584 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $37,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,525. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

