Adagene Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene’s (NASDAQ:ADAG) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Adagene had issued 7,354,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $139,726,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Adagene’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Get Adagene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $17.41 on Friday. Adagene has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $757.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.