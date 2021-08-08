Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 43,506 shares during the period. HP makes up about 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after buying an additional 659,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HPQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,314. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

