Adams Asset Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 37,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

HES stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

