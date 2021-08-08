Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Raymond James

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS stock opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.