adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $184.00 on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of $145.18 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.41.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.