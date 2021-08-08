Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $631.38 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $632.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

