Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,740,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 48,373,688 shares.The stock last traded at $114.25 and had previously closed at $112.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

