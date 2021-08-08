Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $5.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,699. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $676.89 million, a P/E ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

