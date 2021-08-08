Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,923 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.