Advisory Services Network LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 682.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $967.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

