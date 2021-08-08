Advisory Services Network LLC Has $382,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 169,775 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,712 shares of company stock valued at $565,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.63.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

