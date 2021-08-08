Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 11,089.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in H&R Block by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in H&R Block by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

HRB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

