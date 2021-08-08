Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 911 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 496.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 635.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 53.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

