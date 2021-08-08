Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.32 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53.

