Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,097,244 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,366 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,090,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,095,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,313,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.