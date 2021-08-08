Aeternity Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.32 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $42.32 million and $6.46 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,346,979 coins and its circulating supply is 341,526,036 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

