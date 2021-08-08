Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Decreased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

APD stock opened at $290.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.