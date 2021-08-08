Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Airbnb by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.09.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

