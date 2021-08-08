Akamai Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

