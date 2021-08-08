Akropolis Trading Up 11.8% This Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $80.20 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.52 or 0.00817792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00098265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

