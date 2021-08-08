Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Down to $83.25

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.25, but opened at $76.75. Albany International shares last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 1,933 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Albany International by 340.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

