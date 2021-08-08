Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.71. 1,651,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $227.39. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.29.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

