Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $324.38 million and approximately $330.83 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 2,347% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,059,675,545 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

