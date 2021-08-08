Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $196.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

