Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $196.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

