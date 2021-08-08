ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.72

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.72 and last traded at $72.48, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

