Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 393,856 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,371,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,856 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Exxon Mobil worth $591,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.2% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 65,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 713,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,012,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,888,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

