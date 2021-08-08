Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,982,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,274 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,505,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.67 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.