Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.16 Billion Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,017,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,074,247 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Bank of America worth $1,155,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.15. 58,022,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,257,504. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

