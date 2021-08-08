Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.53 Billion Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538,358 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.0% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.74% of PayPal worth $2,531,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.54. 6,086,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,911,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

