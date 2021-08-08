Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $753,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 800.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Etsy by 214.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,160. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist dropped their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

