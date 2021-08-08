Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 556,027 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,565,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,021,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.50. 13,328,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,503,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

