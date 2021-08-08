Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.65

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.65 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 371765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.26).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Allied Minds in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £47.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

