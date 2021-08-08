Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 9,565 shares.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.