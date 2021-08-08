Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,088.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,584.89. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

