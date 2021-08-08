Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $74.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

ALTR opened at $71.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,433.20 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,724,787. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,193 shares of the software’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 395,210 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

